Legendary UNC basketball coach Roy Williams spotted at College World Series

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ quest for their first College World Series title started with a major win Friday afternoon.

UNC faced off against the University of Virginia, an ACC rival which won two of three regular-season matchups, in the CWS’ opening game. This game pitted a pair of teams with very similar playing styles against each other – clutch hitting, power bats and stellar pitching.

It was the Diamond Heels who emerged victorious in the end, with star center fielder Vance Honeycutt delivering more walk-off heroics, this time a 2-out single in a 3-2 North Carolina victory.

The Tar Heel faithful were expected to travel in droves to Nebraska, especially with how many fans showed up at the Boshamer Stadium send-off this week. From watching (and listening) to North Carolina-UVA, I saw several Carolina blue shirts scattered throughout the stands at Charles Schwab Field.

You might not recognize every – or any – fan in the stands. I don’t blame you – even though the stands weren’t full Friday afternoon, Charles Schwab Field still holds 24,000 spectators.

There’s one fan you might recognize, though – former UNC head basketball coach Roy Williams, who helped the Tar Heels capture the 2005, 2009 and 2017 National Championships.

Williams continues to enjoyed the retired life since stepping down in 2021. He cheered on the Diamond Heels in the Chapel Hill Regional, but was more widely-seen at the Final Four, actively rooting against NC State.

Will we see Williams in the stands on Sunday, too?

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire