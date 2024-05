Legendary U.S. swimmer Natalie Coughlin in images

A true Hall of Famer

When it comes to iconic prowess in the pool, few can match the career that Coughlin achieved during her run. She won 60 medals in international competitions—25 gold—and was a 12-time Olympic medallist. She broke records. She broke barriers. Simply put, Coughlin holds her own wing in the halls of great U.S. female athletes.

