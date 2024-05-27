Legendary Trail Blazer, Hall of Famer Bill Walton passes away at 71

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — NBA Champion and former Trail Blazer Bill Walton has passed away at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer.

Walton played for the Trail Blazers from 1974 to 1979, including in 1977, the only year the team won the championships, and he was named NBA Finals MVP that year.

He went on to win another championship title in 1986 as a member of the Boston Celtics and in 1993 he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

In a statement by the NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, he shared his condolences with Walton’s family and reflected on his life.

Bill Walton was truly one of a kind. As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams. Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans. But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life. He was a regular presence at league events – always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth. I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered.

As a cherished member of the NBA family for 50 years, Bill will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him. My heartfelt condolences to Bill’s wife, Lori; his sons, Adam, Nate, Luke and Chris; and his many friends and colleagues.

Walton passed away surrounded by his family.

