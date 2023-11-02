Legendary Texas A&M head coach Jackie Sherrill is named to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame

On Wednesday, it was announced by The Board of Trustees of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame that former Texas A&M Athletic Director and Head Football coach Jackie Sherrill will be part of the 2024 Hall of Fame Class.

Below is the excerpt from the announcement from the official website of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame:

Jackie Sherrill started coaching as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, the University of Alabama during the 1966 season. From there, he moved to the University of Arkansas, Iowa State University, University of Pittsburg, Washington State University, Texas A&M University, and Mississippi State University. Sherrill coached Texas A&M from 1982-1988 and had a 52-28-1 record. He led the Aggies to three Southwest Conference Titles (1985, 1986, & 1987) and won the 1986 Cotton Bowl over Auburn and the 1988 Cotton Bowl over Notre Dame. Over his coaching tenure, he compiled a record of 180–120–4, recognized for his coaching prowess by receiving the Walter Camp Coach of the Year Award (1981) and winning Southwest Conference Coach of the Year three times in (1985-1987). In 1983 he revitalized Texas A&M’s beloved 12th Man traditions when allowed walk-on tryouts from the student body to field members of the Aggies kickoff coverage team.

NEWS | Former Texas A&M Athletics Director and @AggieFootball Head Football Coach Jackie Sherrill was named to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024 as an inductee. The 2024 Class will be inducted on April 13, 2024. Congrats, Coach!https://t.co/5fzJPscKFc | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/g4Q1RjuHrr — Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) November 1, 2023

Congratulations to former Texas A&M AD and head football coach Jackie Sherrill in the 2024 induction into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire