Legendary Stanford WBB coach Tara VanDerveer retires

(KRON) — Tara VanDerveer, the NCAA’s all-time winningest basketball coach, announced her retirement on Tuesday. She coached Stanford women’s basketball for 38 seasons and won three national titles.

VanDerveer, 70, coached Stanford’s women’s basketball team from 1985-95 and 1996-2024, taking one year off to coach USA Basketball. She won three national titles, made 14 Final Fours and was the National Coach of the Year five times as Stanford’s head coach. In 2011, she was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

“Basketball is the greatest group project there is and I am so incredibly thankful for every person who has supported me and our teams throughout my coaching career,” said VanDerveer. “I’ve been spoiled to coach the best and brightest at one of the world’s foremost institutions for nearly four decades. Coupled with my time at Ohio State and Idaho, and as head coach of the United States National Team, it has been an unforgettable ride. The joy for me was in the journey of each season, seeing a group of young women work hard for each other and form an unbreakable bond. Winning was a byproduct. I’ve loved the game of basketball since I was a little girl, and it has given me so much throughout my life. I hope I’ve been able to give at least a little bit back.”

VanDerveer will continue to work with Stanford’s athletics department in an advisory capacity. Her successor is expected to be assistant coach Kate Paye, Stanford said. The school is in negotiations with Paye, who played under VanDerveer from 1991-95.

VanDerveer came to Stanford in 1985 after serving as head coach at Idaho and Ohio State. The program made the NCAA Tournament in her third season and never missed one after that. Stanford won national titles in 1990, 1992 and 2021.

She became the winningest coach in women’s college basketball history on Dec. 15, 2020, passing legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt. On Jan. 21, 2024, she won her 1,203rd game to pass Mike Krzyzewski as the NCAA’s all-time wins leader. Her record was 1,216-271 when she retired.

VanDerveer’s impressive list of accolades includes five National Coach of the Year awards (1988, 1989, 1990, 2011, 2021), 18 PAC-12 Coach of the Year awards, 27 PAC-12 regular season titles and 15 PAC-12 Tournament championships.

While she was coach, players including Jennifer Azzi, Candace Wiggins, Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike, and Cameron Brink were named All-Americans.

VanDerveer coached the USA Basketball National Team in 1995-96, leading the squad to an Olympic Gold Medal at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

VanDerveer will hold a press conference at Stanford on Wednesday afternoon to discuss her retirement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.