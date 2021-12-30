Legendary Saints linebacker Sam Mills named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist again

Sam Mills’ legacy has endured in fond memories for fans of both the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers, and now the late Dome Patrol standout’s family has another opportunity to see him enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mills was announced Thursday as a finalist for the Hall of Fame Class of 2022, the third consecutive year in which his bid has made it this far.

And the stakes are high. This is the last time Mills will be eligible as a modern-era candidate. If the voters don’t do the right thing and put his bronze bust in the hall next to his iconic teammate Rickey Jackson, Mills’ supporters have an even longer road to travel as he would be reclassified as a senior candidate.

Hopefully this third time is the charm. Mills is one of 15 candidates on a loaded ballot, featuring NFL legends like wide receiver Andre Johnson, return man Devin Hester, linebacker Patrick Willis, and pass rusher DeMarcus Ware. It’s great company for Mills to be a part of.

