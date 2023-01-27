Anita Baker to perform national anthem before Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Game

Jalen Hurts is a smooth quarterback with an old soul, and most days the Eagles star prefers listening to an R&B legend.

After Philadelphia’s 25-20 win over the Bears, the great Pam Oliver asked Hurts how he’d be celebrating a hard-fought victory in the frigid Chicago temperatures.

Hurts responded by saying that he was going to listen to Anita Baker on the flight home and enjoy his teammates before starting preparation for a Christmas Eve showdown against Dallas.

Word trickles down in social media and the soulful Baker congratulated Hurts on his solid performance after the MVP candidate went 22-37 passing for 315 yards, zero passing touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Hurts also carried the ball 17 times for 61 yards and three rushing touchdowns with an injured throwing shoulder.

Hoping to keep the vibe going, the Eagles will have Baker perform the National Anthem prior to Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Something that will make Jalen Hurts happy: The national anthem before the NFC Championship Game will be performed by Anita Baker — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) January 27, 2023

According to Dave Zangaro, DJ Jazzy Jeff will perform at halftime, while Hall of Famer and Eagles legend, Brian Dawkins will be the honorary captain.

List

NFC Championship picks: Who the 'experts' are taking in Eagles vs. 49ers

List

Eagles vs. 49ers: Who has the edge at each position?

List

Eagles-49ers: 13 more stats to know for NFC Championship Game

List

Eagles vs. 49ers: 7 matchups to watch on offense

List

What the Eagles are saying ahead of NFC Championship Game vs. 49ers

Related

Eagles announce uniform combination for NFC Championship Game vs. 49ers 49ers' Christian McCaffrey dealing with calf injury but says there's zero chance he misses title game Eagles' Nick Sirianni snubbed in NFL Coach of the Year voting Eagles QB Jalen Hurts named a finalists for NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year award Eagles had RB Bryant Koback in for a visit Eagles sign OT Jarrid Williams to a reserve/future contract

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire