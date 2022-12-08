Legendary quarterback gives Coach Prime a ringing endorsement

If you’re looking for an underdog story in the NFL this year perhaps look no further than the San Francisco 49ers. Sure, their already-loaded team acquired Christian McCaffrey earlier in the season to boost their Super Bowl dreams, but because of injuries, are now starting Brock Purdy at quarterback.

If that name sounds familiar to you Notre Dame fans, its because Purdy was the quarterback that received a ton of attention before the 2019 Camping World Bowl for Iowa State. Purdy was “Mr. Irrelevant” this past NFL draft as his was the final name called on draft weekend. Now he’s holding the keys to the 49ers and their championship dreams.

Another underdog quarterback that used to play for the 49ers recently discussed that. Joe Montana also spoke about Tom Brady at 45, Deion Sanders at Colorado, and a bunch else. Here are some of the highlights.

Can the 49ers win the Super Bowl behind Purdy?

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) forces Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) to fumble to ball during the first quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

“As he becomes a starter at this point in time, he just has to not try to overthink things,’’ Montana told USA TODAY Sports. “Just go in and you don’t have to make plays. You’ve got guys on the outside that can make plays. So just relax.”

“You know what, if he does what he did last week, yeah,” said Montana…

Previewing 49ers game vs. Bucs this weekend

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

You’ve got a good defense, so it’s OK to punt in this game,’’ Montana said. “Bill always said, ‘Hey, look, we’ve got a good defense. Early in the game, it’s OK to punt the ball. We don’t need to make early mistakes and give them a short field.’ ’’

On Tom Brady at 45

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NFL quarterbacks honored as part of the NFL 100 All Time Team before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. They are from left Brett Favre, John Elway, Roger Staubach, Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, Tom Brady, and Dan Marino. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

“He’s running out of time eventually.” But he backed off any predictions of when Brady will call it quits for good.

“The game’s too fun to play,” Montana said. “He’s not getting hit, he’s not getting hurt. He’s not a runner, so he’s not going to get out there and get in any trouble. He’s going to throw the ball away, lay down, keep himself healthy.

“I don’t know. It’s a tough decision.”

On Deion Sanders at Colorado

Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders speaks to media during the Southwestern Athletic Conference annual Football Media Day at the Sheraton-Birmingham Hotel in Birmingham, Ala., Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Swac Media Day23

“How do you not want to play for someone who has that love of the game and that spark and understands the NFL system and understands what it takes to get there?’’

Check out the full article with several more quotes from Montana, including which veteran quarterback might be able to help the 49ers this season.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire