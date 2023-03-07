Legendary QB receives permission to speak with AFC East rival Jets

Things could get significantly tougher in the AFC East with recent news that Green Bay Packers legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been granted permission to speak with the New York Jets.

The future Hall of Famer could be on the outs in Green Bay, and the Jets have emerged as one of the favorites to land him. NFL Insider Trey Wingo was the first to report the news.

According to Wingo, Rodgers is open to the idea of playing for the Jets, which makes sense considering his former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, was recently hired by the team. So there would be some considerable level of comfort for Rodgers in taking that opportunity.

Per sources. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today. While nothing is imminent Rodgers is open to the idea of going to NY — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 7, 2023

Rodgers playing with the Jets would basically turn the AFC East into the murderer’s row division of signal-callers, while also putting even more pressure on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Rodgers, Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa—that’s a mighty steep hill to climb for Jones and company.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire