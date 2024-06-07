Legendary pro skateboarder Tony Hawk coming to Utah for free, two-day skate event

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Known as perhaps the greatest of all time, legendary pro skateboarder Tony Hawk is coming to Utah this June.

Hawk himself will be skating at the event, called “Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert: Road to X Games.” It is a free, two-day vert skateboarding competition and demo, bringing together the best vert skateboarders from around the world — both past and present.

This year’s event, sponsored by the Utah Sports Commission, will be held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center at the University of Utah, located at 1825 South Campus Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84112

The event takes place June 14-15. June 14 will be Semi-Finals and Legends Demo, while June 15 will be Finals and Best Trick.

Competitors will have the chance to qualify for X Games California 2024. Among the legends attending are Steve Caballero, Bucky Lasek, Mike McGill, and more.

The schedule will be as follows:

Friday, June 14

2 – 3 p.m.: Women’s Semi-Finals warm up

3 – 4:30 p.m.: Women’s Semi-Finals

4:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Men’s Semi-Finals warm up

5:30 – 7 p.m.: Men’s Semi-Finals

7 – 8 p.m.: Tony Hawk and Legends Vert Demo

Saturday, June 15

2 – 3 p.m. Hot Wheels Skate Best Trick at OC Ramps

2:15 – 3 p.m.: Women’s Finals warm up

3 – 3:30 p.m.: Women’s Finals

3:30 – 4:15 p.m.: Men’s Finals warm up

4:15 – 4:45 p.m.: Men’s Finals

5 – 5:20 p.m.: Hot Wheels Skate Women’s Best Trick

5:20 – 5:40 p.m.: Hot Wheels Skate Men’s Best Trick

6 p.m.: Awards

