Legendary OSU head wrestling coach announces retirement

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) — Oklahoma State University head wrestling coach John Smith announced his retirement on Thursday, marking the end to his 33-year tenure with the Cowboy wrestling program.

During Smith’s time as head coach, which began in 1992, OSU received numerous accolades and awards including:

five NCAA team championships

490 dual wins

153 All-American honors

23 team conference championships

132 individual conference championships

Two Hodge Trophy winners

“It has been an honor to coach for more than 32 years at the same institution,” Smith said. “I can’t even begin to tell you what Oklahoma State has done for me, my wife, my immediate family and brothers and sisters who all graduated from OSU. My journey started at age 17 here at Oklahoma State and it has allowed me to accomplish everything I ever wanted.”

Prior to coaching the Cowboy wrestling team, Smith put together an award-winning wrestling career of his own.

Among other honors, Smith became the first wrestler to win the James E. Sullivan award for the nation’s top amateur athlete in 1990.

“Coach Smith is a hero and truly the greatest of all time,” OSU Athletic Director Chad Weiberg said. “John has dedicated his life’s work to Oklahoma State University, Cowboy Wrestling and the sport. Although the decision comes with much emotion for him and for us, he felt the time was right to retire. Because we have so much respect for him, we will respect his decision and honor and celebrate his exceptional contributions and loyalty to Oklahoma State. John will continue to support the program as a lifelong Cowboy and due to his efforts, we know great things are yet to come for Cowboy Wrestling.”

Coleman Scott will serve as the interim head wrestling coach for OSU, according to the university.

