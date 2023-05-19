Legendary NFL running back Jim Brown dies at 87

Arguably the greatest running back in the history of football — at any level — the iconic Jim Brown died Thursday at the age of 87.

Brown died at his home in Los Angeles with his wife, Monique, by his side.

Legendary RB Jim Brown has passed away, his wife Monique Brown announced. pic.twitter.com/hOZD3W3hjW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 19, 2023

Brown played for the Cleveland Browns from 1957-65. He previously starred at Syracuse University, also playing lacrosse for the Orange. He was taken by Cleveland with the sixth pick in the 1957 NFL draft.

Brown retired early — for a superstar athlete in his heyday — and went on to become a movie actor, appearing in 30 films.

Brown is the Browns’ all-time rushing leader with 12,312 rushing yards and 106 touchdowns across his nine-year career, which spanned from 1957-1965. He never missed a game in his career, led the league in rushing eight times and was voted MVP three times. Brown was an NFL Champion with the Browns in 1964 and helped lead them to the NFL Championship game three times (1957, 1964, 1965). He was also voted to the Pro Bowl every year of his career and was a first-team All-Pro selection in eight seasons.

Jim Brown Forever 🧡🤎♾️ Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary. It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he… pic.twitter.com/F2rrTUnsc1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2023

Per ClevelandBrowns.com:

“Jim Brown is a true icon of not just the Cleveland Browns but the entire NFL,” Jimmy and Dee Haslam said. “He was certainly the greatest to ever put on a Browns uniform and arguably one of the greatest players in NFL history. Jim was one of the reasons the Browns have such a tremendous fan base today. So many people grew up watching him just dominate every time he stepped onto the football field but his countless accolades on the field only tell a small part of his story. … “Jim Brown is the Cleveland Browns and our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Monique, his children and entire family as well as all those who mourn this immense loss.”

