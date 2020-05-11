Legendary NFL defensive line coach John Teerlinck dies at 69 years old

John "JT" Teerlinck, one of the NFL's best defensive line coaches in league history passed away Sunday. He was 69 years old.

Ravens' defensive line coach Joe Cullen released a statement about Teerlinck's passing on Monday evening.

"We lost a legend on Sunday when longtime NFL defensive line coach John 'JT' Teerlinck passed away." pic.twitter.com/MSXHIn3rFZ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 11, 2020

"To many of us we not only lost a legend, but we lost a mentor and most of all a great friend," Cullen said. "On behalf of a grateful coach's fraternity, we thank coach Teerlinck for what he did for the game and for the many coaches he inspired."

Teerlinck was a three-time Super Bowl champion in his 24-year NFL career, which included stops with five teams.

He coached 31 Pro Bowl players and four defensive MVPs in his career, which began in the NFL as a defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns in 1989. He made stops with the Rams, Vikings, Lions, Broncos and finally the Colts.

"John Teerlinck is kind of like Mr. Miyagi," Vikings legend and Hall of Famer John Randle once said. "He's very unorthodox. A different breed. Rough around the edges. He tells you things that are funny, but they register if you just listen. That's why he's the guru."

Randle picked Teerlinck to be his presenter at his Hall of Fame enshrinement in the 2010 season.

In his honor, the John Teerlinck Award is annually given to the best defensive line coach in the NFL.

