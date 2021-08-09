Legendary motorsports broadcaster dies after battle with cancer

Legendary motorsports broadcaster Bob Jenkins died Monday after a battle with cancer. He was 73.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway made the announcement Monday afternoon about the former voice of the Indy 500, who was inducted to the speedway’s hall of fame in 2019.

Jenkins attended his first Indy 500 in 1960 and said he had only missed two races since — 1961 and 1965. His love of motorsports helped pave his broadcasting career, including five decades with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, including being the chief announcer from 1990-98.

His most famous call came in the 1992 race between Al Unser Jr. and Scott Goodyear.

“The checkered flag is out, Goodyear makes a move, Little Al wins by just a few tenths of a second, perhaps the closest finish in the history of the Indianapolis 500,” Jenkins said on the radio.

The .043-second margin of victory is the tightest in the race’s 105-year history.

He was often heard as ESPN’s lead voice on all things motorsports, including serving as the voice of the network’s NASCAR races and being the host of “SpeedWeek.”

