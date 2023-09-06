Legendary Moeller coach Steve Klonne retires from football staff

One of the legendary Men of Moeller is retiring from the high school football program at the school.

Steve Klonne, a former state champion head football coach at Moeller, announced his retirement Tuesday after more than 27 years with the football program in some capacity.

For the past five seasons, he has been a special assistant to the head coach, helping the Crusaders to the state semifinals in 2021 and 2022.

In 1982, Klonne was named head coach at Moeller. In 19 seasons, his teams went 169-48 overall: 57-14 in the Greater Catholic League and 17-10 in the playoffs. He guided his Crusaders to state titles in 1982 and 1985 with the 1982 team being named by USA Today as national champions. Moeller was also state runner-up four times: 1988, 1989, 1993 and 1997.

Before taking over the program, Klonne started his coaching career at Moeller as an assistant coach under Gerry Faust in 1979 and 1980 in which the Crusaders won back-to-back state championships. He served one year under Ted Bacigalupo in 1981 in which the Crusaders were state runner-up.

In 2010, Klonne was named the GCL, Southwestern District, Ohio Regional, Cincinnati Bengals Paul Brown and Southwestern Ohio Football Coach of the Year. Klonne also received the National Collegiate Football Foundation Award for Lifetime Achievement in football. He is a member of the Moeller, LaRosa's and Hamilton County halls of fame.

The Southwestern Ohio Football Coaches Association Coach of the Year award has his name on it.

Moeller will honor Klonne on Saturday, Oct. 7, when the team takes on Cleveland St. Ignatius. Kickoff is 2 p.m. at Mount St. Joseph's University Schueler Field. Moeller will honor him at halftime.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Legendary Cincinnati Moeller football coach Steve Klonne retires