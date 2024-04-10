Legendary Mahomet-Seymour football coach passes away

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — One Central Illinois community is mourning the death of a legendary high school football coach.

Former Mahomet-Seymour head coach Frank Dutton died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest. Dutton holds the record for the most wins in school history. He took the Bulldogs to their first State Championship game and won in 1977.

Dutton is also the namesake of the high school’s football field. Those who knew Dutton say his legacy will live on not only at the school, but in the community as a whole.

“One thing[…]was the privilege that people felt having Frank Dutton influence their lives and how he changed their lives,” friend Jim Risley said. “Frank Dutton was a life-changer.”

Current head football coach Jon Adkins said Dutton’s influence cannot be understated.

“When you think of Mahomet-Seymour, the community — let alone the football program — Frank Dutton is a name that’s mentioned first, if not the first,” he said.

Frank Dutton was 79 years old. His funeral is planned for this Sunday.

