Legendary Madison coach Opron to have birthday celebration today

Apr. 20—Friends and family are expected to gather together today to celebrate not just the 90th birthday of George Opron, but the impact he's had on so many lives.

Opron is the legendary football and baseball coach who guided the Madison teams for nearly three decades.

He retired from teaching and coaching in 1987 and now resides in Erie. In that time, he's had several players keep in touch with him.

"They write letters and they call," Opron said.. "I really appreciate them touching base with me, pardon the pun."

Opron's coaching journey started not long after completing his education at West Virginia University. He got his first teaching job in southern Ohio before receiving a call about a job opening in the northeast section of the state.

"My good friend Bill Clark was the baseball coach there, but he was leaving," Opron said. "He told me there was an assistant football job and a baseball job open. I went there and applied and they hired me."

Opron became the head baseball coach in 1960. He was also an assistant football coach for three years before becoming the head football coach as well.

"Back in those days, the head coach was kind of like a father figure," his son John Opron said. "A lot of former players that are responding are telling me that he influenced the trajectory of my life.

"By teaching work ethic values, commitment, responsibility, a passion for baseball or football. I think it was just a different era for how coaches connected with players."

John Opron said that many of his players went on to become coaches later in life.

"He also wrote numerous letters for players to get them scholarships," his son said. "He was always looking for ways to open doors for his players."

As a gridiron coach, Opron was associated with three undefeated Madison football teams. Eventually, he was told he could only coach one team.

"There was a big push about not letting any coach monopolize all the athletes," he said. "They told me I had to give up one. I had young children at the time and football is like an all-year thing. Baseball wasn't as time consuming, so I gave up football knowing that they were going to be very good."

The Blue Streaks football team went undefeated in 1973, the year after he stepped away.

"I was glad for them," Opron said.

But, at that point, his focus was strictly on baseball. In 27 years of coaching the Blue Streaks, he won more than 450 games.

Ironically, his two sons, Eric and John, were both stars during their days on the diamond, but not for their dad.

Open enrollment was not the thing it is now.

Eric, his oldest son, played for Saint John, while John suited up for Geneva. Since Saint John, Geneva and Madison were all in the Northeast Conference, it created quite the family rivalry.

After high school, both boys drew interest from major league teams. Eric was drafted in the 15th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates, while John was invited to a tryout for the Kansas City Royals. A third son, Steven, served in the US Army for 22 years, completing tours of Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia.

Opron said he's appreciative of having his family put something like this today.

"It means a lot," Opron said. "The three boys got together and I guess they thought 90 was a landmark. They got together and they reached out to my former players. They have no idea how many are going to show up, but I'm really looking forward to it."