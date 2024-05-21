Legendary KWC coach Strong dies

Legendary coach Guy Strong, who guided the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team to its first NCAA Division II national championship, died Saturday. He was 93.

Over the course of his four-year career with the Panthers, Strong compiled a 73-30 record from 1963-67 — highlighted by KWC’s 24-6 mark and national title in 1965-66. For his efforts, the then-35-year-old was named the NABC Division II National Coach of the Year following his team’s 54-51 championship win over Southern Illinois.

The following season, the Panthers went 25-4 and finished third in the NCAA Tournament. They fell 85-73 to eventual champion Winston-Salem in the Final Four before bouncing back for a 112-73 conquest of Illinois State. Along the way, Strong helped Wesleyan earn its first No. 1 ranking in program history.

Strong was named to the KWC Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014.

Strong, an Estill County native, starred at Irvine High School in the late 1940s before playing two seasons for Adolph Rupp’s University of Kentucky Wildcats — including on the 1951 national championship team. He also played baseball for the Wildcats as the team’s top pitcher and pinch-hitter on a playoff-qualifying squad.

Strong served active duty in the Korean War from 1952-54 and transferred to Eastern Kentucky University to close his basketball playing career, helping the then-Maroons capture the 1954-55 Ohio Valley Conference championship.

After college, Strong’s first coaching job was at Madison-Model in Richmond, and he then spent the next six seasons at Louisville Male as a basketball and football assistant coach.

Strong began his head coaching career at Wesleyan, but, just like in his playing days, it wasn’t too long until he found himself back at EKU. Strong coached the Colonels from 1967-73, amassing a 78-65 record. He guided EKU to the 1971-72 OVC championship and an appearance in the NCAA Division I Tournament, earning OVC Coach of the Year honors.

Following his time at EKU, Strong coached Oklahoma State from 1973-77.

Strong returned to the sidelines six years later, taking the reins as the head coach at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester.

He led the Cardinals during two separate stints (1983-90; 1995-01), helping them reach the KHSAA Sweet 16 three times and reach the Final Four in 1989-90.

Over his high school and college career, Strong compiled a 541-355 coaching record. He was inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame in 1993, the UK Athletics Hall of Fame in 2002 and the EKU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.

Strong was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 65 years, Aleen, in 2016. They had three children and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Scobee Funeral Home in Winchester. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday. Burial will follow at the Oak Dale Cemetery in Irvine.