Legendary IU basketball coach Bob Knight hospitalized with illness

BLOOMINGTON – Former IU coach Bob Knight was admitted to the hospital Friday evening, according to a message distributed to program alumni.

Per the contents of the message, a brief update spread to former players, the hall-of-fame coach had been admitted with an acute illness. The hope is Knight will be able to return home sometime soon.

Indiana’s coach for 29 years, Knight won three national championships leading the Hoosiers. He was Division I men’s basketball’s all-time wins leader at the time of his retirement.

20 years later: IU fans finally get to cheer Bob Knight at Assembly Hall again

50 years ago, IU hired Bob Knight. 'Knight will never make it here.' Oops.

Knight has made his home in Bloomington for the past several years. In 2020, he broke a long-held promise not to return to the program from which he was dismissed in 2000, when he attended an IU-Purdue game. Knight has been a regular behind the scenes at team practices since Mike Woodson — who played for Knight from 1976-80 — was hired as head coach in March 2021.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Legendary IU basketball coach Bobby Knight hospitalized with illness