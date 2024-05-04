Legendary high school coach Rush Propst steps down from Pell City

Rush Propst, perhaps the best-known high school football coaches in the nation, has stepped down from a position he took on just last year.

Propst, who became nationally known as the head coach of Hoover High School (Hoover, Alabama), has had success mixed with controversy throughout his nearly three decades on the sidelines. The ‘Two-A-Days’ program, a reality show that ran for three years on MTV, chronicled life at Hoover and made Propst one of the most widely-known figures in prep sports.

But the show also drew criticism for Propst’s hard-charging and unapologetic style.

His decision on Friday to step down from Pell City High School (Pell City, Alabama) after one year was a bit of a surprise (even with a reported lack of support from the school’s board of education). Last year saw Pell City go 1-10 but seven of their losses came by seven or fewer points.

Five of those losses were by fewer than four points. It was progress, especially for a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2017.

According to AL.com, a special meeting of the Pell City Board of Education was called to accept Propst’s resignation.

In a post on social media on Friday, Propst outlined his reasons for leaving the post:

“It has never been my desire to cause controversy or division in this community. I believe Pell City’s brightest days are ahead of it but I’ve concluded that I am not the right person to lead this program at this time.”

