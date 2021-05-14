Legendary head coach Bob Stoops dishes on Spencer Rattler

Heading into the 2021 college football season, there is plenty of buzz surrounding Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. OU’s QB1 is already a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy after an outstanding 2020 campaign. His production garnered praise from former legendary Sooner coach, Bob Stoops.

“Great release, great arm,” Bob Stoops described to Colin Cowherd. “He has the ability to throw the ball at any angle and he’s got a really quick release, and very accurate. He committed to OU when I was there…He committed young, I want to say his sophomore or junior year and then I stepped away, but of course, Lincoln had the best relationship with him and he stayed with us, knowing Lincoln was going to be his guy and was going to be his quarterback coach and head coach.”

Rattler is the first quarterback to truly be developed by Riley as Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts were transfers to Oklahoma. No. 7 dazzled with his arm-strength, tight-window accuracy, and off-platform throws last season. As a young quarterback, he struggled early on in the season and was pulled from the Texas game after back-to-back turnovers. But he bounced back, regained his confidence on the sideline, and never looked back the remainder of the season. That game only expediated his growth on the turf.

Rattler commanded the huddle with ease and compiled 3,031 yards through the air, 28 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a 67.5% completion percentage in 11 game starts. In addition, Rattler accumulated 160 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

He has limitless potential in 2021 and possesses the capability to arguably be the best in the nation. Rattler has not made any kind of announcement about his future plans to enter the draft after the upcoming season, but he will be striving to up his draft stock in 2021. Without Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, and Zach Wilson, he is one of the faces to emerge atop the quarterback conversation. Rattler will compete with North Carolina’s Sam Howell to sit atop the QB hierarchy ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.