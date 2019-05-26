Legendary Green Bay Packers Quarterback Bart Starr Dead at 85

Bart Starr — who was the MVP of the first two Super Bowls as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers — passed away on Sunday. He was 85. Starr had been in declining health since suffering a serious stroke in 2014. The team released a statement about his passing, saying: We are saddened to […]

Bart Starr — who was the MVP of the first two Super Bowls as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers — passed away on Sunday. He was 85.

Starr had been in declining health since suffering a serious stroke in 2014.

The team released a statement about his passing, saying:

We are saddened to note the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Bart Starr. He battled with courage and determination to transcend the serious stroke he suffered in September 2014, but his most recent illness was too much to overcome.

While he may always be best known for his success as the Packers quarterback for 16 years, his true legacy will always be the respectful manner in which he treated every person he met, his humble demeanor, and his generous spirit.

Our family wishes to thank the thousands of friends and fans who have enriched his life – and therefore our lives – for so many decades and especially during the past five years. Each letter, text, phone call, and personal visit inspired him and filled him with joy.

His love for all of humanity is well known, and his affection toward the residents of Alabama and of Wisconsin filled him with gratitude. He had hoped to make one last trip to Green Bay to watch the Packers this fall, but he shall forever be there in spirit.

Bart Starr played for the Packers from 1956 until 1971 after being a 17th round pick in the NFL Draft. He was also the team’s head coach from 1975 through 1983.

He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

