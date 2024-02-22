Advertisement

Legendary Georgia tennis coach to retire at end of the season

James Morgan
Legendary Georgia Bulldogs men’s tennis coach Manuel Diaz is retiring after the 2024 season. Diaz has helped Georgia tennis win six national championships and 29 conference titles.

Diaz has been part of the Georgia tennis program for 46 years. He played collegiality at Georgia from 1972-1975 and was an All-American. Diaz has coached Georgia tennis since 1988-1989. Diaz is the SEC’s all-time winningest coach with 771 victories.

The legendary tennis coach has had every four-year letterman he’s ever coached win at least one SEC title. The Georgia men’s tennis team has made the NCAA Tournament in all 35 seasons with Diaz at the helm.

Diaz and Georgia tennis are 4-3 to start the season. Georgia plays Wake Forest in Athens, Georgia, on Feb. 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

“Manny Diaz has meant so much to the University of Georgia and our athletic department. Not only is he one of the greatest coaches in tennis history, he is also one of the most accomplished coaches of any sport at any school in the country. More than that, the impact he has had on the young men who have come through his program will be felt for generations to come. While this is a bittersweet day, I am excited for Manny, Suzanne and the entire Diaz family. We look forward to celebrating his many accomplishments during the season ahead,” said J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks.

