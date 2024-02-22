Legendary Georgia tennis coach to retire at end of the season

Legendary Georgia Bulldogs men’s tennis coach Manuel Diaz is retiring after the 2024 season. Diaz has helped Georgia tennis win six national championships and 29 conference titles.

Diaz has been part of the Georgia tennis program for 46 years. He played collegiality at Georgia from 1972-1975 and was an All-American. Diaz has coached Georgia tennis since 1988-1989. Diaz is the SEC’s all-time winningest coach with 771 victories.

The legendary tennis coach has had every four-year letterman he’s ever coached win at least one SEC title. The Georgia men’s tennis team has made the NCAA Tournament in all 35 seasons with Diaz at the helm.

Diaz and Georgia tennis are 4-3 to start the season. Georgia plays Wake Forest in Athens, Georgia, on Feb. 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

How did social media react after Manuel Diaz announced that he would be retiring at the end of the year?

Diaz retiring after 36 years

After 36 years as head coach of the team, Manuel Diaz has announced he will retire from the program following the 2023-24 season. Thank you for being a Damn Good Dawg, Coach Diaz. 📰: https://t.co/JZYwEb5g3Y#HeartTeam // #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/9nvRDUHCeS — Georgia Tennis (@UGAtennis) February 22, 2024

Pictures of Diaz over the years

Georgia athletics director Josh Brooks weighs in

Online Athens

“Manny Diaz has meant so much to the University of Georgia and our athletic department. Not only is he one of the greatest coaches in tennis history, he is also one of the most accomplished coaches of any sport at any school in the country. More than that, the impact he has had on the young men who have come through his program will be felt for generations to come. While this is a bittersweet day, I am excited for Manny, Suzanne and the entire Diaz family. We look forward to celebrating his many accomplishments during the season ahead,” said J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks.

Manuel Diaz tribute video

Six national championships, 97 All-Americans, and 29 SEC Championships later, head coach Manuel Diaz followed a legend and became one himself. #HeartTeam // #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/UDxSCquKNL — Georgia Tennis (@UGAtennis) February 22, 2024

Diaz put up some numbers at UGA!

Men’s tennis head coach Manuel Diaz, the SEC’s all-time leader in career wins who has guided Georgia to 29 conference championships, four NCAA national titles and a pair of ITA indoor national championships in 36 years, will retire at the conclusion of the current season. pic.twitter.com/883r1UUb0b — Junkyard Blawg (@junkyardbillk) February 22, 2024

Chip Towers of AJC

Legendary @UGAtennis coach Manny Diaz announces his retirement after 36 years. — Chip Towers AJC (@ctowersajc) February 22, 2024

Best of luck to Diaz on his next journey

Longtime Georgia tennis coach Manny Diaz is retiring per the university. pic.twitter.com/YtGFn7WVA5 — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) February 22, 2024

Winningest coach in SEC history

Georgia tennis coach Manny Diaz to retire as the SEC's all-time winningest coach — UGA Wire (@UGAWire) February 22, 2024

Diaz deserves recognition for his career

Insane numbers. His statue is probably already sitting in storage in Athens waiting for the day. https://t.co/sCPRuN8mM4 — J.C. Shelton (@JCShelton_) February 22, 2024

Seth Emerson reacts

Manny Diaz, the legendary Georgia men’s tennis coach, is retiring after this season. An amazing career: pic.twitter.com/ZKyLVgAcFC — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) February 22, 2024

Diaz to the ITA Hall of Fame?

Congratulations to @CoachMannyDiaz on 36 seasons leading @UGAtennis, 4 NCAA team titles, two ITA Indoor titles, 29 SEC titles, and an SEC-record 771 wins (and counting). Just out of curiosity, Manny, what size blazer do you wear? We bet you'll look great in green. — ITA Hall of Fame (@ITAHallofFame) February 22, 2024

