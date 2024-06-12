Legendary Fort Worth basketball coach Robert Hughes, known as Mayor of Stop Six, dies

At a table reserved for the likes of Van Cliburn, Dan Jenkins and Opal Lee, Robert Hughes and a few other famous Fort Worthians, Robert Hughes would have stood out not just because of his stature or demeanor but the respect that he commanded.

You didn’t have to know Robert Hughes to know that you didn’t mess with Robert Hughes.

The man known as Coach Hughes is one of the most significant figures in the history of Fort Worth. Of basketball.

On the same day basketball lost one of its pioneers in Jerry West, it also lost Coach Hughes. Both are members of the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Hughes, who coached two Fort Worth inner city high schools to state championships in boys basketball, both in the segregated and integrated eras, and who won more games than any other basketball coach in the country, died on Tuesday in Fort Worth. He was 96.

Retired Dunbar coach Robert Hughes (the boys all-time winningest coach) presents Granbury girls coach Leta Andrews, the new all time winningest girls basketball coach in the country, with a platter honoring her achievement during a celebration at the halftime of a basketball game at Granbury High School gym Dec. 10, 2005.

Friends close to Coach Hughes said he had been in failing health for the last several years, and needed nearly daily assistance.

“There were a handful of beacon of lights in (Fort Worth’s) Stop Six neighborhood, and he was the tippy top of the list,” former Dunbar player Sheldon Tate said Tuesday in a phone interview. Tate played at Dunbar from 1998 to 2001. He now is married with four children, recently earned a PhD from TCU and currently works at George Mason University.

“There were countless young men who would have been lost to other circumstances had it not been for him. He found a way to channel that in a positive direction, and provide structure. The guy was a safe haven of positivity. He was a person you could trust your children with.

“I would not be the man I am had it not been for his influence. He is everything. He meant so much to so many.”

Hughes won 1,333 games with 264 losses.

Hughes had one losing season in 47 years, retiring in 2005 at age 76 as a member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, the National High School Hall of Fame, the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame, the Southwestern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame and the Texas Southern Hall of Fame.

He was finally inducted in the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. in 2017. Watching Hughes stand there with the other inductees, all wearing their Hall of Fame orange jackets, was a source of immense pride not just for the coach but for everyone who ever dealt with the man.

Players. Coaches. Teammates, Referees. Opposing coaches. Opposing players.

James Cash, center, signed a letter of intent with TCU Basketball Coach Buster Brannon and the I. M. Terrell all-stater became the first to break the color line in Southwest Conference basketball. Cash’s coach, Robert Hughes, is pictured at left.

Every bit of that honor was earned.

“Being from Stop Six, he was our guy. He was something we could clench,” said one of his former players, Mike Byars who directed and produced a documentary on Hughes’ life. Byars played for Hughes from 1993 to ‘97.

“He represented toughness. A positive attitude. Everything Stop Six represented. Pride. Self value. What I remember most about him was his generosity. He was a bulldog on the court, but outside of the gym ... if you ever listened to the ladies and people who worked in the school. The parents. The administration. They all loved him because he was the sweetest and kindest person.”

From Oklahoma to the Celtics to Texas

Hughes was born in Bristow, Okla., and lost his father when he was in fourth grade. He grew up in Sapulpa, Okla., helping care for his mother and siblings, but also became the best athlete in the family. He went to college and played basketball at Texas Southern.

The Boston Celtics drafted Hughes in 1955, and he went to their training camp. Shortly thereafter he tore an Achilles tendon in training camp, and his playing career was over.

He joined the Army and was stationed in Japan. When he got out of the Army, he worked at a aircraft parts plant in Tulsa. That was his last non-basketball job.

“My coach at Texas Southern, Edward Adams, called,” Hughes told the Star-Telegram in an interview in 2003.

It was 1958, and Adams wanted Hughes, to coach a game he could no longer play.

Hughes’ interest wasn’t much. Out of politeness, he considered the job. But his immense pride – stung by the injury with the Celtics – demanded he start at the top.

“I said, ‘Well Coach, I will go into coaching. But I’ll tell you, I’m not going into the bushes. It’s got to be in the big city. It’s got to be in the highest classification.’ ” Hughes said. “And this is where I really thought I had him. I said, ‘And I ain’t assisting nobody. I’ll be a head coach or I’ll be an airline mechanic.’ ”

He wasn’t kidding. Adams offered Hughes three jobs, including Fort Worth’s I.M. Terrell, a segregated Black school in East Fort Worth. Inside of five years, in 1963, he had won his first Prairie View Interscholastic League championship. He did it again in 1965 and 1967.

After Terrell closed following integration, Hughes moved to Dunbar in 1973, and the Wildcats became “The Flying Wildcats.” They won 32 district championships and UIL state championships in 1993 and 2003.

A power becomes a legend

Long before the days of the Internet, Fort Worth Dunbar was a national name in high school basketball. Dunbar seldom had the tallest players, but the team routinely played to an identity that Hughes preached.

It was a relentless group that never stopped.

“Every game Robert Hughes coached was incredible. He was a basketball genius. He made winning look easy. No matter the height, depth, or an away game;Coach Hughes always could get the best from his players. He should have been given an opportunity to Coach at TCU. Nevertheless, I also know how proud he was to represent Dunbar and Stop Six for so many excellent years. The Wildcat family and the entire city loved Coach Hughes and he made us proud.

My sincerest condolences to Bob, his daughters, the entire family and all of Wildcat and IM Terrell nation”