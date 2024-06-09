Legendary Former Inter Milan Striker: “Nerazzurri Were Worthy Winners Of Serie A Title”

Ex-Inter Milan striker Diego Milito believes that his former club were worthy winners of the Serie A title this season and stood out as Italy’s best team.

The Nerazzurri were comfortable winners after finishing the campaign a huge 19 points clear of AC Milan in second, as they claimed a 20th league title and first since 2021.

In an interview with Italian radio broadcaster Radio Kiss Kiss, and as reported by FCInterNews.it, Milito offered his thoughts on the work done by coach Simone Inzaghi and was hopeful that the success at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza would be sustained.

“I always follow Inter,” the Argentine stated.

“I think they are a great team that had a wonderful season, they deserved it and obviously I hope it continues like this.”

Meanwhile, Milito was pressed on the arrival of Antonio Conte as Napoli coach, with the tactician taking his first role in Serie A since guiding Inter to the scudetto in 2021.

Napoli endured a difficult defence of their title after winning the league last year, but Milito felt that there were mitigating factors as the Partenopei finished the season in 10th place.

“I think they had problems at the beginning, a few too many injuries, but I think they are a great team and will certainly be protagonists again this year.

“Cpnte will certainly be a tough nut to crack for everyone.

“Napoli with Conte can put anyone in difficulty,” he added.

Milito joined Inter from Genoa in 2009 and scored 75 goals in 179 appearances, helping the Nerazzurri to win the treble in his debut season with a brace in the Champions League final.