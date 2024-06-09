Legendary Former AC Milan & Roma Coach: “Inter Milan Have The Best Striker In Serie A”

Legendary Former AC Milan & Roma Coach: “Inter Milan Have The Best Striker In Serie A”

Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello has heaped praise on Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and feels there is nobody better in Serie A.

In an interview published in yesterday’s edition of magazine Sportweek, and via FCInterNews.it, Capello offered his opinions on the 2023/24 season which culminated in Inter sealing their 20th league title.

The veteran tactician was asked to name his ‘Oscar winners’ from the season and identified Argentina international Martinez as Serie A’s most influential and impressive performer.

“He’s a true captain, not only with the armband but because he behaved as a leader at all times,” the former England coach said of Martinez.

“A positive leader, driving force on the pitch and in the dressing room, and the fact that he renewed his contract demonstrates his attachment to the club, the team and the fans.

“He scored 24 goals in the league and was also very useful with his movement, for the pressure he brings on defenders, for how he makes his teammates play.

“He does everything a modern striker should do and is a complete player, as well as the stand out performer in this Serie A season.”

Capello suggested that Martinez was the best overall player, and was joined as the top striker in the league by Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee.

“Putting Lautaro aside, I am in love with the Bologna centre-forward. I saw him at San Siro against Milan, and I saw a complete player, with great technical qualities.”

Martinez was not the only Inter player to catch Capello’s eye however, as he named Hakan Calhanoglu as the best midfielder across the campaign.

“In addition to directing the team with great tactical intelligence and vision of the game, he also took on the responsibility of taking penalties.

“Scoring 16 spot-kicks in a row is no small feat; penalties seem easy, but only when you score,” Capello continued.

“You need personality, coolness and great self-confidence to take them.”

Meanwhile, fellow midfielder Nicolo Barella also came in for praise, with the former Roma coach pairing him with Atalanta’s Ederson as the best team players.

“The Inter player is the man who embodies the fighting spirit of a team, his personality can be felt very much on the pitch.

“He is a leader with technical qualities, certainly the best Italian midfielder at the moment.

“Another I really like Ederson: he runs, tackles, sets up the play, covers the space. As a coach, he would be my first choice.”

Finally, the 77-year-old declared Inter’s Beppe Marotta as the league’s best performing technical director after his work behind the scenes and in the transfer window propelled Simone Inzaghi’s side to the title.

“Who else but Marotta could be the best director.

“He is capable of keeping the bar straight in a moment of financial difficulty for the club, so much so that one would believe that those difficulties didn’t even seem to exist.”

Capello won four Serie A titles as a coach with Milan and further scudetto with Roma, as well as two La Liga titles at the helm of Real Madrid across two spells.