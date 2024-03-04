Legendary football coach Carl Madison dies, leaves legacy on northwest Florida

Escambia football head coach Mike Bennett called Monday "a sad day."

Legendary football coach Carl Madison, who left legacies at three northwest Florida high schools in Tate, Pine Forest and Milton, died on Sunday night after a long illness. He was 93 years old.

Madison spent over 45 years coaching high school football at schools in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. And everywhere he went, Madison was successful. He posted an all-time record of 326-129-7, which makes him Florida's second-winningest coach in state history.

Madison took Tate to the state championship in 1980, and also coached two state championship teams with Pine Forest in 1987 and 1988 – where Pine Forest was named the national champion by USA Today, as well.

He left the Pensacola area for a few years to go to Georgia, before returning to Milton in the 1990s. Madison then went back to Alabama and retired in 2004. Or so people thought.

Madison was an offensive consultant at 77 years old in 2009 at Tate, and eventually had the Tate High School football field renamed in his honor as "Carl Madison Field" in 2021. The stadium was officially dedicated in 2022, and a new giant scoreboard boasting "Madison Field" was unveiled last season.

"Coach Madison, he was the best, man," said Bennett, who played for Madison while at Tate High School. "The good Lord let Coach Madison live to 93 years old for a reason, because a lot of people needed him."

This will be updated with more stories about Coach Madison throughout the day on PNJ.com.

