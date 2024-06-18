Legendary Ex AC Milan & England Coach Praises Italy Star: ‘He’s Showing His Inter Milan Version’

Fabio Capello feels that midfielder Nicolo Barella is “showing his Inter Milan version” for Italy at EURO 2024.

The legendary former AC Milan, Real Madrid, and England coach praised the 27-year-old in an interview published in yesterday’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

Barella put in a top performance for Italy as the Azzurri won their EURO 2024 group stage opener against Albania over the weekend.

There were doubts about whether the Inter midfielder would even be able to start the match.

Barella had missed both of Italy’s warmup friendly with a thigh problem.

However, the 27-year-old did start. And he played a pivotal role in Italy getting their tournament off to the kind of start that they’d have hoped to.

Barella scored what proved to be Italy’s winning goal. And it was some goal – a stinging long-range effort that gave Albania keeper Tomas Strakosha no chance.

But Barella’s performance was far more than just his goal.

The former Cagliari man powered Italy’s midfield, with both his tireless running and technical polish.

Capello: Nicolo Barella “Showing His Inter Version” For Italy At EURO 2024

Capello began by talking about Italy’s centre-back pairing, of Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni with Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori.

“One thing’s certain,” said the former coach. “Bastoni and Calafiori put in an excellent performance against Albania.”

“That was also thanks to the screen in midfield. Nicolo Barella was super, he was his Inter version.”

Moreover, Capello went on that “Italy were in no danger at the back. Bastoni and Calafiori, as a duo, give the team added value with the ball at their feet.”

“Both Inter players and the Bologna defender are not restricted to just making horizontal passes,” he said of the Italy backline against Albania.

“The Azzurri are courageous. They play vertical football. Therefore, they look to get the ball forward quickly.”