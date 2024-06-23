Legendary Ex AC Milan & England Coach Praises Two Inter Milan Stars For Italy At EURO 2024

Legendary former AC Milan, Juventus, and England coach Fabio Capello feels Inter Milan duo Nicolo Barella and Federico Dimarco are key for Italy at EURO 2024.

Capello spoke to Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport in an interview published in yesterday’s print edition, via FCInterNews.

This summer, Inter players have formed a key component of the Italy national team at the Euros.

Four Nerazzurri players have started in each of the Azzurri’s first two matches.

Moreover, Matteo Darmian also came off the bench against Albania. He is also reportedly likely to start against Croatia tomorrow evening.

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has made no secret of the fact that he is relying on a “block” of Nerazzurri players for his team.

Part of the reason for this is that there is an existing chemistry between the players. This comes from playing together at club level.

But there is also the fact that many of the players from Inter’s squad have great individual quality.

And in the view of former Milan and Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello, there are two players in particular from Inter’s squad who give Italy something extra.

Fabio Capello Praises Inter Duo Nicolo Barella & Federico Dimarco For Italy At EURO 2024

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s match against Croatia, Capello said that Italy “must make the most of the mistakes that they made against Spain.”

“They need to be a compact, switched-on group.”

“They can’t allow the players in the checkered shirts to have the ball,” Capello argued.

“And then they also have to try and vary the attacking patterns.”

“Maybe try playing wider, looking for the wingers to quickly get into the area.”

“There, Barella and others can make dangerous runs forward,” Capello anticipated.

“And then in the wide areas there’s quality. I’m thinking of Chiesa and Dimarco.”

“And fortunately for the Interista, he didn’t have to cross paths with Yamal in the match against Spain,” Capello furthermore noted.