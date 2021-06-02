Legendary Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire after next season

TheWolverine.com

It looked like Michigan basketball's last big offseason move was going to be the adding Coastal Carolina transfer guard DeVante' Jones, but freshman center Hunter Dickinson made waves by declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft late last week, just before the declaration deadline and later than most others who are going through the process. Now, the Wolverines have to wait — potentially up until July 7, the deadline for early entrants to return without losing their college eligibility — on Dickinson, a second-team All-America last year and the team's reigning leading scorer and rebounder. Michigan certainly isn't the only team that doesn't know exactly what its roster will look like come Nov. 5, the beginning of the college basketball season.