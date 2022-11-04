Legendary Detroit news anchors and Tigers featured in WDIV prime-time special

There’s something irresistible about watching old home movies and sharing stories of good times and bad times with your family. And even in the YouTube and TikTok age, Detroit's local TV stations still feel like family.

Now one of those stations is having a prime-time family reunion of sorts. “Going 4 It: The Inside Story of the Rise of WDIV,” which airs at 9 p.m. Friday on WDIV-TV (Channel 4), is described as a nostalgic retrospective of the NBC affiliate.

Featuring clips of long-ago icons like comedy-dispensing weathercaster Sonny Eliot and interviews with local news living legends Mort Crim and Carmen Harlan, it is part of the celebrations to mark the station's 75th anniversary this year.

But the two-hour special also brings perspective to a particular era of WDIV's history that should appeal not just to longtime viewers, but also those interested in the inner workings of television programming and broadcast news.

The documentary focuses on the years from 1978 to 1985 and the four key elements that helped take Channel 4 from last place to first, according to its executive producer (and former Channel 4 sportscaster) Eli Zaret.

Zaret, who worked at WDIV from 1980 to 1986, also narrates the special along with Detroit radio great Dick Purtan and current WDIV anchor Devin Scillian.

The project took nearly a year to complete and involved conducting numerous interviews and searching for hard-to-find footage in order to visually tell the story. Zaret worked with WDIV digital and enterprise content director Ro Coppola, who's also an executive producer, and WDIV digital media specialist Hans Ihlenfeldt, who handled the directing duties.

Although "Going 4 It" is clearly meant to be a success story, Zaret promises it will be candid about where things went wrong for the station before the 1980s as it traces the narrative arc of its rise and fall and rise.

The special will begin with the early years of WDIV, the first TV station in Detroit and a powerhouse after its 1947 start. Then came the 1967 rebellion in Detroit, at which time Zaret says the management of the original owners, the Evening News Association (also the parent company of the Detroit News), “kind of killed the story" and channels 2 and 7 “stormed past them for good reason," says Zaret.

Then in 1978, the Washington Post Co. took control of Channel 4 after swapping stations with the Evening News Association because of FCC rules about the ownership of print and broadcast media in the same city.

At that time, there was nowhere to go but up, according to Zaret. ”When they came in, as Bob Warfield, the former news director, mentions in the documentary, our news at 6 o’clock was getting beaten by 'The Little Rascals' on Channel 50,” said Zaret.

Zaret the introduction of the well-known "Go 4 It" advertising campaign was among factors helping WDIV return to the top. He says its message of hopeful possibilities resonated in a region that was reeling from a recession and a downturn in the auto industry.

“Go for it, go for it/Take a change and go for it. ... What you got to show if you don’t try/Why don’t you go for it,” went the lyrics of the jingle, which was superbly sung by Phoebe Snow of “Poetry Man” fame. Snow's hiring gave the commercial tune a huge jolt of class.

Channel 4 also got an important boost from NBC’s rising fortunes as network president Brandon Tartikoff began piling up hits for the ratings-lagging network. During Tartikoff’s reign, shows like “Hill Street Blues,” “Cheers,” “Seinfeld,” "Miami Vice" and “The Golden Girls” helped motivate viewers to stick with Channel 4's newscasts.

Another contributing factor? WDIV then had the rights to Detroit Tigers broadcasts at a time when the city’s baseball team was on a trajectory toward its 1984 World Series win. Zaret says somewhat jokingly that 4 was so far ahead in terms of Tigers coverage that he felt sorry for his rivals at 2 and 7.

The final piece of the puzzle was finding the right anchoring partner for Crim, who was brought to Detroit with big expectations but had a rocky initial run. In the documentary, Crim and Harlan share their observations on how and why their on-air partnership worked.

In the opinion of Zaret, who had a bird's-eye view from his sportscasting chair, the anchors had a mutual respect and friendship that helped fuel the on-air magic.

Harlan deserves much credit for bringing a sense of balance to their anchoring roles, explains Zaret. ”Mort was a dominant figure, and Carmen, as she explains in the documentary, was able to kind of say: ‘Hey, I’m here, too. You’re the big cheese. But I think you’re thinking every story should be yours. And I think we need to settle this.' ... She wasn’t going to be a second fiddle and this was her chance and she deserved it."

Bob Ellis, WDIV's vice president and general manager, says the Crim-Harlan portion of the special is among its many highlights. “We remember Mort and Carmen as being a trusted, legacy, beloved anchor team. What we don’t probably remember is the beginnings of that. And I think listening to their firsthand accounts of how they became who they eventually became is pretty entertaining and I think viewers will really enjoy ... hearing that story.”

From clips of vintage shows like “Bowling for Dollars” with host Bob Allison to a “fascinating and surprising” anecdote about Channel 4 and the 1975 premiere of “Saturday Night Live” (no spoilers, but if you were around then, you may still be fuming over it), Ellis says “Going 4 it” was an enlightening journey even for him.

“I learned things I didn’t know,” says Ellis, inviting viewers to tune in and ... well, is there any better way to put it than go for it?

Contact Detroit Free Press pop culture critic Julie Hinds at jhinds@freepress.com.

'Going 4 It: The Inside Story of the Rise of WDIV'

9 p.m. Fri.

WDIV-TV (Channel 4)

