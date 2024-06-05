Legendary CU defensive back Chris Hudson named to 2025 CFB Hall of Fame ballot

The National Football Foundation released the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot on Monday and former Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Chris Hudson was among the 77 Football Bowl Subdivision player nominees.

Hudson, who played for the Buffs from 1991-1994, is back on the ballot for the third time, giving voters another chance to see his name. However, the Colorado great hasn’t been on the list in three years and only 12 players can be inducted into the 2025 class.

Hudson’s resume speaks for itself. Between his time at cornerback and safety, he picked off 15 passes to rank second among Colorado’s all-time career interception leaders. As a senior in 1994, he was named a consensus first-team All-American and won the Jim Thorpe Award. He was also a three-time first-team All-Big Eight selection.

After four successful years with the black and gold, Hudson was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round of the 1995 NFL draft. He spent four seasons with the Jaguars before spending one year with the Chicago Bears and another with the Atlanta Falcons. Hudson played in 77 career games and snagged 11 interceptions.

If inducted, Hudson would become the 12th former Buff in the College Football Hall of Fame. Fellow Thorpe Award Winner Deion Figures will represent Colorado in the 2024 Hall of Fame Class.

On the ballot 🗳️ Chris Hudson has been nominated for the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame #GoBuffs 🦬 pic.twitter.com/VwUBZ8wD54 — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) June 4, 2024

