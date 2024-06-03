Legendary Cowboys lineman Larry Allen dead at 52

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Larry Allen died over the weekend while on vacation with his family.

According to a release from the Cowboys, Allen was in Mexico with his family when he passed away at the age of 52.

The Cowboys released a statement on Monday morning on Allen’s death:

“The Dallas Cowboys are very saddened to share that Cowboys legend, Super Bowl Champion, Cowboys Ring of Honor member, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Allen passed away suddenly while on vacation in Mexico with his family on Sunday. Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL. His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner. He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle – whom he referred to as his heart and soul, his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III. The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry. Memorial service arrangements and details will be announced in the near future.“ Dallas Cowboys

Allen is considered one of the best offensive lineman the franchise has ever had. He was a first-ballot Hall of Famer inducted in 2013 and a member of the All-Decade team in both the 1990s and 2000s.

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Larry Allen sits on the bench during an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams Sunday, Jan. 1, 2006, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The lineman played 14 seasons in the National Football League: 12 with Dallas and two with the San Francisco 49’ers. He won Super Bowl 30 with the Cowboys, beating the Pittsburg Steelers 27-17.

Some of his other notable statistics include:

11 Pro Bowls

7 All-Pro selections

NFL’s Top 100 players list in 2019

first-ballot Hall of Famer (2013)

