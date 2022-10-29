Legendary college football coach Vince Dooley dead at 90

Former Georgia head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley died Friday at the age of 90. Dooley had been hospitalized due to complications from COVID and pneumonia earlier this month.

Dooley is Georgia’s all-time winningest football coach and the fourth-winningest coach in the history of the SEC with the 201-77-10 mark he registered from 1964-1988. Only Bear Bryant, Nick Saban, and Steve Spurrier won more games in SEC play.

Just how long was Dooley at Georgia?

For Notre Dame fans, which we’re guessing most of you reading this are seeing as this site is named Fighting Irish Wire, 1964 was also Ara Parseghian’s first year in South Bend and 1988 was the third year of Lou Holtz, which happened to be Notre Dame’s last national championship team.

Dooley coached Georgia to the national championship in 1980 which they secured after beating Notre Dame 17-10 in the Sugar Bowl. Until 2017, that was the only time Notre Dame and Georgia had ever met.

Dooley is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara, children Deanna, Daniel, Denise, and Derek, 11 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to our friends at UGA Wire, the Georgia football family, and college football fans everywhere with the passing of an all-time great.

