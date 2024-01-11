Legendary coaches exit football
Seattle Seahawks part ways with Head Coach Pete Caroll as Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban announces his retirement. ABC’s Danny New examines their storied careers.
Nick Saban is calling it a career.
Saban retired Wednesday after a 17-year run at Alabama.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde get together for an emergency podcast after news broke on Wednesday afternoon that after 17 seasons at Alabama, Nick Saban is retiring from coaching college football.
Nick Saban's finest hours at Alabama weren't always when he hoisted a trophy, though he did plenty of that, too.
Nick Saban owned college football for nearly two decades. Either he was winning it or you had to go through him to win it. There were no shortcuts.
Moving on from an all-time legend won't be easy. Who will lead the Crimson Tide next?
Carroll’s comments did not strike the tone of a man who had signed away his coaching rights. When asked about other coaching opportunities, he did not dismiss them.
It should be obvious that Nick Saban is the best to ever do it, but here's why.
Pete Carroll had an excellent 14-season run with the Seahawks.
Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
Geno Smith hadn't done much, but came up big when Seattle needed it.
Nick Saban's players praised him. His opponents praised him. Shedeur Sanders started recruiting.
