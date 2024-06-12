Legendary coach Myron Markevych optimistic on Ukraine's chances to advance at EURO 2024

Myron Markevych believes in Ukrainian national team's success

Ukraine has a strong chance of advancing far in the tournament, Myron Markevych, the legendary Ukrainian coach now leading Lviv's Karpaty, said in an interview with Ukrainian Football media ahead of the EURO 2024.

He radiated optimism and shared his high hopes for Ukraine's national football team.



"Ukraine will make it out of the group stage at the very least," he said.

“We have the strongest national team since Independence was proclaimed.”

“It's even stronger than the one that reached the World Cup quarterfinals in Germany in 2006 with Shevchenko and Rebrov playing in it."

"The main thing we need is a bit of luck," he added.

“Serhiy Rebrov's team has the potential to make a significant impact at the tournament."

Ukraine will face Romania, Slovakia, and Belgium in EURO 2024 group stage.

Ukrainian team first match in the tournament is scheduled for June 17 against Romania.

Ukraine delivered an impressive performance, defeating Moldova 4-0 in their final friendly match before the tournament.

Ukraine lost to Poland 3-1 and drew 0-0 with Germany in earlier friendlies.

