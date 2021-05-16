Legendary coach calls for Robert Horry to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Former NBA head coach Rudy Tomjanovich was enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame yesterday, and in his speech, he called for Robert Horry to be inducted into the hall.

Horry, who attended the University of Alabama from 1988-1992, is known for his seven NBA Championship rings, which he earned over the course of his 16-year career with the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs.

Tomjanovich coached Horry on the Rockets, and offered nothing but high praise for the forward.

“He’s got seven rings to prove it, this is where he belongs,” said Tomjanovich. His shout out to Horry was met with applause from the audience.