Legendary Clipper Blake Griffin retires

NBA star Blake Griffin announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Griffin, who spent his best seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, announced his retirement on Instagram in the humorous tone for which he is known.

“Here comes the obligatory ‘I’m excited for my next chapter’ part,” he wrote. “Just kidding, I’m done.”

A 14-year veteran, Griffin starred alongside Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan as part of a Clippers core known as “Lob City” due to their acrobatics at the rim.

Griffin also played for the Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

For the latter part of his career, Griffin’s athleticism was limited by injuries, but he said he holds no regrets as he ends his career.

“I’m thankful for every single moment — not just the good ones…,” he wrote. “The game of basketball has given me so much in life, and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

