Legendary Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson in hospice care

Concern around the football world with news Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl IV, is in hospice care.

Sad to know Len Dawson is in hospice, as a close family friend confirms. Column attached is from last time spoke with him at length at his home in 2017 as he pondered impending end of broadcasting career and the good fortune he believed marked his life. https://t.co/3eo8b52I6w — Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) August 12, 2022

Dawson, now 87, played 14 seasons for the Dallas Texans/Kansas City Chiefs from 1962-75. He was 93-56-8 as a starter and threw for 28,507 yards with the franchise.

Dawson owned the Chiefs’ single-season passing touchdown record, which he set in 1964 with 30 touchdowns in only 14 games, a record that stood until 2018 when Patrick Mahomes broke it in 10 games. He still owns the Chiefs’ career passing yards, touchdowns, and wins.

Prior to his time with Dallas/KC, Dawson spent time in the NFL with the Steelers and Browns.

After retiring he had a long career on television in Kansas City.

Dawson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987, and in 2012 he won the Hall’s Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award.

