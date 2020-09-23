Legendary Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers dies at 77

The world of football has lost one of its greatest Hall of Famers. Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers died Wednesday at the age of 77.

Hall of Famer and @ChicagoBears Legend Gale Sayers has passed away at the age of 77. More: https://t.co/lJti7R3FYL#HOFForever pic.twitter.com/yujzMnhry3 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 23, 2020





He had been diagnosed with dementia in 2012, his wife Ardythe announced in 2017.

Bears’ legend and Hall-of-Fame running back Gale Sayers died Wednesday, the Hall of Fame confirmed. He was 77. pic.twitter.com/hfKAptZPyx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2020





“All those who love the game of football mourn the loss of one of the greatest to ever play this Game with the passing of Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers,” Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement. “He was the very essence of a team player — quiet, unassuming and always ready to compliment a teammate for a key block. Gale was an extraordinary man who overcame a great deal of adversity during his NFL career and life.

“The ‘Kansas Comet’ burst onto the scene in the National Football League and captured the attention of all of America. Despite playing only 68 NFL games because of an injury-shortened career, Gale was a clear-cut — and first-ballot — Hall of Famer for his accomplishments on the field and for the man of character he was in life.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Gale. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Ardie, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will fly at half-staff until he is laid to rest.”

Sayers, the “Kansas Comet,” was drafted in 1965 out of Kansas. The Bears had back-to-back selections and chose Dick Butkus out of Illinois third and then Sayers fourth.

Sayers scored 56 touchdowns in 64 games over his first five seasons in the NFL from 1965-69 — 39 rushing, nine receiving, six on kickoff returns, and two on punt returns. He also threw a touchdown pass. Sayers totaled 9,435 all-purpose yards.

“If you wish to see perfection as a running back, you had best get a hold of a film of Gale Sayers,” Bears founder George Halas said in 1977 when he presented Sayers for Hall of Fame enshrinement. “He was poetry in motion. His like will never be seen again.”

"Give me 18 inches of daylight. That's all I need." One of the greatest to ever play the game. Rest in peace, Gale Sayers. (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/lWoEdLGGS4 — NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2020





His career was ruined by a knee injury suffered against the San Francisco 49ers in 1968.

Per the Chicago Tribune:

The play — “49 Toss Left” — was called in the huddle by quarterback Virgil Carter. It was designed to be run to the outside of the left tackle. It called for Sayers’ blocker, Randy Jackson, to lead the way, but instead of waiting a half second for the play to unfold, Sayers instinctively ran up on the heels of his blocker.

Sayers planted his right leg to make a cut, but San Francisco 49ers right cornerback back Kermit Alexander lunged ahead and pounced on his leg.

There was no arthroscopic surgery then and the damage done took away much of his speed and elusiveness. He did run for a league-leading 1,032 yards in 1969 but suffered another knee injury the following year.

Sayers gained mainstream notice for his friendship with fellow Bears RB Brian Piccolo. Their bond became the movie “Brian’s Song, which told the story of how the free-agent Piccolo and Sayers became close friends and of cancer that struck down Piccolo.

“You flatter me by giving me this award,” Sayers said in his speech for the George Halas Award. “But I tell you that I accept it for Brian Piccolo. It is mine tonight. It is Brian Piccolo’s tomorrow.”