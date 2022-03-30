Legendary CB Patrick Peterson announces he’s returning to Vikings

Future Hall of Fame cornerback Patrick Peterson has been one of the last dominos to fall in regards to potential returning impact players for the Minnesota Vikings. On All Things Covered on Wednesday night, the NFL world finally got its answer on the future of the eight-time Pro Bowler.

The announcement was made that Peterson has agreed to return to the Vikings on a one-year deal. Fans in Minnesota can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

There was obviously mutual interest in him returning for a second season. He has expressed it multiple times in interviews, and the Vikings were clearly hoping he’d help fortify their struggling defensive secondary.

While Peterson’s best days are clearly behind him, he’s still capable of giving the team a strong boost on the backend. He finished the 2021 season with five pass deflections, one pick-six and 45 tackles.

List