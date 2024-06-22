Legendary Bucs radio announcer Gene Deckerhoff to return for 36th season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently announced their local broadcasting lineups for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, and a familiar name is still included.

Gene Deckerhoff, the Bucs’ legendary radio announcer, is returning for his 36th season.

Deckerhoff recently retired after a long run of calling Florida State football games on the radio, as well, but it looks like he’ll be sticking around for at least another year as the indelible radio voice of Bucs football.

“Our local broadcast stations play a huge part in what we do all year round, and an even more important role when it comes to delivering the game live to our Krewe. Whether you’re listening from the car or at home with your family, fans have access to tune into any Buccaneers game, home or away to hear live game analysis,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford in the team’s official release. “Buccaneers Radio Network has worked hard to strengthen our partnership with NIA Broadcasting as we broaden our audience reach by offering Spanish-speaking fans alternative ways to listen to Buccaneers games.”

QB Baker Mayfield

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

RB Rachaad White

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

WR Mike Evans

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

WR Chris Godwin

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

WR Trey Palmer

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

TE Cade Otton

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OT Tristan Wirfs

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

G Sua Opeta

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

C Graham Barton

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

G Cody Mauch

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OT Luke Goedeke

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OLB Yaya Diaby

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

DL Vita Vea

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

DL Calijah Kancey

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

DL Logan Hall

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

LB Lavonte David

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

LB K.J. Britt

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

CB Jamel Dean

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

CB Zyon McCollum

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

DB Tykee Smith

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

S Jordan Whitehead

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

K Chase McLaughlin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

P Jake Camarda

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

LS Zach Triner

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire