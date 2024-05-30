Former Beechwood head football coach Mike Yeagle has died.

Yeagle coached the Beechwood Tigers from 1991 to 2005, compiling a 183-27 record, winning eight state championships and twice finishing as the state runner-up.

A Hall of Famer in many classes, Yeagle was the first head coach in Kentucky football history to win four-consecutive state championships when he led the Tigers to Class A titles from 1991-1994. Beechwood also repeated as champions in 1996 and 1997 before adding the final two titles in Yeagle's career in 1999 and 2004.

Beechwood is saddened by the loss of a legend today. Rest in peace, Mike Yeagle. pic.twitter.com/jpZ4ynWAiM — BeechwoodTigers (@beechwood_tiger) May 30, 2024

Beechwood had only one state championship to its name before Yeagle took control of the program, winning in 1984.

Yeagle handed over the program to Noel Rash who carried on Yeagle's program, winning eight state championships.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Legendary Beechwood head football coach Mike Yeagle has died