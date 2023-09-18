Legendary ASU football QB Jake Plummer under fire for supporting Colorado Buffaloes

An Arizona State football quarterback legend was seen supporting the Colorado Buffaloes at the Colorado vs. Colorado State college football game on Saturday night in Boulder, Colo. while the Sun Devils took on Fresno State in Tempe.

A lot of ASU football fans sounded off on the legend when they found out about it on social media.

That legend, Jake Plummer, was shown in a photo at the game wearing a Colorado shirt as the Buffaloes took on the Rams.

Some media members and fans called out Plummer for the move, calling it "bad optics," especially when the Sun Devils were playing Fresno State at the same time.

Colorado ended up defeating Colorado State in a thriller in overtime, 43-35, to move to 3-0 on the season, its first season under coach Deion Sanders.

ASU ended up losing its game to Fresno State, 29-0, getting shut out for the first time at home since 1988. The Sun Devils fell to 1-2 in their first year under coach Kenny Dillingham.

Social media slammed Jake Plummer for supporting Colorado:

More people need to be talking about the fact that one of the most iconic ASU football players ever went to the Colorado game tonight wearing colorado gear. That’s not acceptable. — Jack Loder (@JackLoder_) September 17, 2023

Both can be true. No one locally should ever question Jake’s support for ASU… but last night was also bad optics. https://t.co/8uyFYdpz1p — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) September 17, 2023

This makes me sick — sundevilboss (@sundevilboss) September 17, 2023

This breaks my heart more than anything — Marcos Arroyo (@Well_Filibuster) September 17, 2023

Couple QBs taking it in:



(Jake Plummer has joined the Prime train) pic.twitter.com/UUrsAvJaTt — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) September 17, 2023

This is disgusting. ASU Jake Plummer was my favorite growing up and this hurts me — Marcos Arroyo (@Well_Filibuster) September 17, 2023

ASU fans seeing this pic.twitter.com/3wAZzpx2Hl — Andrew Taylor (@andrewtaylor09) September 17, 2023

Thought Plummer had more class than that. — WB (@Bvr4evr) September 17, 2023

Some ASU football fans took Jake Plummer wearing Colorado gear personally on social media.

Not everyone had a problem with Jake Plummer supporting Colorado:

Some on social media, however, didn't take any issues with the ASU legend supporting a Pac-12 (and future Big 12) rival.

He lives in Boulder and loves college football. What’s the problem? We all know Jake is a SunDevil through and through. — Nick Murphy (@Nick_Murphy84) September 18, 2023

On the list of things to be frustrated about re: ASU football this ranks about 85th — William Boor (@wboor) September 17, 2023

He's lived in Colorado for 20 yrs. — Dude_In_The_Desert ❁ 🌵 (@t_arnpreeest) September 17, 2023

I mean, I can understand the impulse to not want to be associated with Arizona State right now. — R (@hopefulworeason) September 18, 2023

Do you have a problem with Jake Plummer supporting the Buffaloes?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

