Legendary ASU football QB Jake Plummer under fire for supporting Colorado Buffaloes

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
An Arizona State football quarterback legend was seen supporting the Colorado Buffaloes at the Colorado vs. Colorado State college football game on Saturday night in Boulder, Colo. while the Sun Devils took on Fresno State in Tempe.

A lot of ASU football fans sounded off on the legend when they found out about it on social media.

That legend, Jake Plummer, was shown in a photo at the game wearing a Colorado shirt as the Buffaloes took on the Rams.

Some media members and fans called out Plummer for the move, calling it "bad optics," especially when the Sun Devils were playing Fresno State at the same time.

Colorado ended up defeating Colorado State in a thriller in overtime, 43-35, to move to 3-0 on the season, its first season under coach Deion Sanders.

ASU ended up losing its game to Fresno State, 29-0, getting shut out for the first time at home since 1988. The Sun Devils fell to 1-2 in their first year under coach Kenny Dillingham.

Social media slammed Jake Plummer for supporting Colorado:

Some ASU football fans took Jake Plummer wearing Colorado gear personally on social media.
Not everyone had a problem with Jake Plummer supporting Colorado:

Some on social media, however, didn't take any issues with the ASU legend supporting a Pac-12 (and future Big 12) rival.

Do you have a problem with Jake Plummer supporting the Buffaloes?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

