Legendary Alabama football broadcasters to be featured on SEC Storied

In the past, before the massive television contracts, the only way many fans of college football would be able to follow a game is by way of a voice on the radio.

To many Alabama fans, Eli Gold and John Forney weren’t simply just “voices on the radio”, they were bastions of pride and spirit.

The two legendary broadcasters are set to be featured in a new installment of SEC Storied, entitled ‘More Than A Voice’. Let’s take a look at some quick facts on these two Goliaths of sports radio.

John Forney

Forney took a job as Alabama football’s color-commentator in 1952 with Maury Farrell. He was promoted to play-by-play in 1964 and would continue in that position consecutively until 1982.

Forney would also be seen on the “Bear” Bryant television show, and later for Gene Stallings’ version. A two-time Alabama Sportscaster of the Year, Forney would also go on to author three books.

Forney passed away in 1997, and would be an inductee in the Class of 1998 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, forever leaving his mark in Alabama sports.

Eli Gold

Eli Gold is a present-day staple in the state of Alabama, well-known for his longtime position as play-by-play announcer for the Crimson Tide since 1988. He is heard throughout the state of Alabama through the Crimson Tide Sports Network.

In his entire career at Alabama, Gold has missed out on calling just one game for the Crimson Tide. The impressive 409-game streak came to an end in December of 2020 against Arkansas due to a COVID-19 infection.

Thankfully, Gold would go on to make a full recovery and bounce back as energetic as possible for the SEC Championship game against the Florida Gators.

Gold has been a part of many historic moments in Crimson Tide football history, including seven national championships.

Gold hosts Nick Saban’s in-season radio show “Hey Coach!”, where he also interviews the coaches of various other Alabama sports within the athletics department.

There’s no doubt that these men shaped the fandom of many Alabamians in their illustrious careers. It could be said that the SEC would have never been able to do a feature such as this without including Crimson Tide greats John Forney and Eli Gold.

You can catch the brand new episode of SEC Storied: More Than A Voice on SEC Network on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. CT.