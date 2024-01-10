Legendary Alabama Coach Nick Saban Retiring: Reports

Nick Saban walks along the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game in November 2022.

Nick Saban, the head coach of the University of Alabama’s storied football team, is retiring, according to multiplereports on Wednesday.

The legendary coach has been at Alabama for 17 seasons, leading the Crimson Tide to six national championships.

