The legend of Lee Roy Selmon

48 years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made their first NFL draft pick in franchise history.

And boy, did they make it count.

With the No. 1 overall selection in the 1976 NFL draft, the Bucs picked Oklahoma defensive end Lee Roy Selmon, who would quickly become one of the most dominant defensive players in league history, and one of the most iconic figures to ever wear a Bucs uniform.

The NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1979, Selmon was six-time Pro Bowler who eventually became the Bucs’ first member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ron Wolf, the Bucs’ vice president of football operations back in 1976, holds Selmon in the highest regard among the greatest defenders to ever play the game:

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire