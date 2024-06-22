The legend of Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla grows

Some people get right back to work after winning a title in a major pro sport. Other people take a moment to enjoy, and a few do the cliché trip to Disneyland or some place with clear blue water and white sand beaches.

But in the city of Boston, a parade on the backs of Duck Boats is the general next step for fans of the Boston Celtics to attend for a glimpse of the team and the Larry O’Brien trophy. But the head coach of the Celtics preempted the Duck Boats by walking around the city with the trophy, talking to fans and evidently having a blast.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, had plenty to say about it on a recent episode. Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire