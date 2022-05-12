The legend of Boston Celtics champion center Bill Walton – the NBA’s greatest ‘What If?’

Boston Celtics alumnus and noted fan of the Grateful Dead Bill Walton found his way not only into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame but also the NBA’s 50th- and 75th-anniversary greatest players lists despite the fact that the former UCLA standout started a total of 117 games during his professional career.

This fact — as well as what got Walton into such a heady company — was discussed at length in a recent video put together by popular NBA YouTuber Clayton Crowley. The potential unrealized is another topic of note to consider given how much injury took away from the Celtics champion, who won a title with the team in 1986 and another in his time with the Portland Trail Blazers.

He also earned two NCAA titles while playing under legendary college head coach John Wooden. Check out the clip embedded below to hear Crowley’s assessment of one of Boston’s greatest big men.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

