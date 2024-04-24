Advertisement

Legend 2 Legend with Burt Watson, Episode 8: Cain Velasquez

Burt Watson and Abbey Subhan
·1 min read

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEiLqJiK2Y4

As the former UFC event coordinator, Burt Watson has seen it all. A beloved figure among fighters past and present, he can tell stories nobody else can. What can we say? He’s a legend.

That’s why he’s got this show, “Legend 2 Legend,” an MMA Junkie feature where Burt and another legend shoot the breeze and peel back the curtain – at least just a little bit.

In Episode 8, Burt sits down with former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez – still free after a an eight-month jail term while he awaits the legal process to play out on an attempted murder case stemming from a March 2022 incident – for a career-focused conversation as they discuss:

  • What motivated him to transition from collegiate wrestling to mixed martial arts.

  • His UFC 110 fight against Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira.

  • His UFC 121 title fight against Brock Lesnar.

  • His legendary title-fight trilogy with Junior Dos Santos.

  • What it meant to be the first UFC champion of Mexican descent.

  • His foray into pro wrestling.

  • His relationship with Daniel Cormier.

  • And more.

You can watch the full episode in the video above.

